CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 23,732 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Up 2.7 %

YEXT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Yext Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.