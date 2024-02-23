CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 8,104 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,123 shares of company stock worth $10,033,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SQ stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.