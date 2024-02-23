CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 8,104 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,123 shares of company stock worth $10,033,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
