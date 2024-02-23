CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STNG opened at $66.92 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

