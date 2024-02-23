CenterBook Partners LP Has $135,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,392 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $786,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,707,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 385,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Coty by 26.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

