CenterBook Partners LP Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.46 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

