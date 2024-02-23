CenterBook Partners LP Invests $130,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OSW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OSW opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.