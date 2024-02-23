CenterBook Partners LP Invests $221,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $164.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

