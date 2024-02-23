CenterBook Partners LP Invests $235,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,097,000.
Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of A opened at $132.01 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.