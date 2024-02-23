CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $357,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,524 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

