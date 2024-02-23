CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $371,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.7 %

ZS stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

