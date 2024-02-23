CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,559,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,106.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,559,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,106.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $93,735.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,851.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,461 shares of company stock worth $3,342,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.