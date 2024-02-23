CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
