CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 1,979 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Model N were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 319.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Model N by 3,888.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,926. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $24.75 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

