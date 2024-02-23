CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 2,259 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 136,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.90 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

