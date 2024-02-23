CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 374 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 757.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 92,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

