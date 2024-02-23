CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 10,004 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,004 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 91.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 43.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,379 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

