CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 13,485 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

