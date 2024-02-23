CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 921 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $571.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

