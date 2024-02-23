CenterBook Partners LP Raises Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,184 shares of company stock worth $251,630. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

