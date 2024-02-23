CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Criteo Trading Up 4.7 %

CRTO stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

