CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 100,060 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,754 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.