CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $746.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

