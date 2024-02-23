CenterBook Partners LP Sells 24,517 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

PRA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

