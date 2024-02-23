CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,462 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $60,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BKE opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.