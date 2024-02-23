CenterBook Partners LP Sells 8,225 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of POR opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

