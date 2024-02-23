CenterBook Partners LP Sells 88,150 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,150 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 2,696,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,318,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,467 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.45%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

