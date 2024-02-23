CenterBook Partners LP Takes $159,000 Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 274,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.74%.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

