CenterBook Partners LP Takes $365,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.13. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,677.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

