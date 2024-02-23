CenterBook Partners LP Takes $411,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $215,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.4 %

DAL opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

