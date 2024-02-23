CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after buying an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $93.88 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

