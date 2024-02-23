CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

