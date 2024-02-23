CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $10,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $709.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $704.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $749.89.

Graham Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Graham’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

