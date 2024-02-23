CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $876.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

