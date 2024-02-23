CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.6% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 228,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NSA stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

