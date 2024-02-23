Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEU. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:LEU opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $657.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

