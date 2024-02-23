Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

