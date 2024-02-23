Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $1,418,738.40 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $246.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

