Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 67,141 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,058,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,988,000 after purchasing an additional 792,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AKR opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

