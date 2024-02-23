Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 91,641 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $207,988 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

