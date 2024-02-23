Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of BlackLine worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -567.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

