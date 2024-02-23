Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,213 shares of company stock worth $1,501,819. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $33.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 440.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

