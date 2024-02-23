Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.47 Million Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 207.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Roivant Sciences worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.36 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

