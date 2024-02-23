Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.95 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Jack in the Box worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.68.

In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

