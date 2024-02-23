Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Sabre worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.84 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SABR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.