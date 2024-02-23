Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.63 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.