Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.63 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions
Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions
In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.