Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Guess? worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,568,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Guess? by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Guess? by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Guess? Stock Up 0.9 %

Guess? stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

