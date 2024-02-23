Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,080 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Forward Air worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Forward Air by 755.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $999.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.06.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

