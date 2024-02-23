Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Tronox worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.