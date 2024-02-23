Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $160.10

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.10, but opened at $152.06. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $150.54, with a volume of 332,006 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 119,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,711,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

