Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,934 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $785,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $785.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.40 and a 200 day moving average of $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.37.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

