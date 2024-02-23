CI Investments Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TFX opened at $237.70 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.34.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

